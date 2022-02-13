Imran Abbas’s offer of THIS Bollywood film goes waste

Pakistani showbiz star Imran Abbas who has carved a huge name with his phenomenal acting, talked about the particular Bollywood movie he had been offered.



After bagging a huge role in Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 1 where he delivered a role of a broken lover perfectly, Imran's fame extended to that of India and many filmmakers wanted to approach him.

In a recent question and answer session on IG , Imran was asked about details relating to his visit to Indian occupied Kashmir.

To this, Imran responded by saying, “I was offered a movie Fitoor in which was supposed to be shot in Indian Occupied Kashmir, my director Abhishek Kapoor waited for me for 9 months for my visa but then I came to know that we can not visit there.”

It was a big honour that the makers wanted to cast Imran Abbas in the movie Fitoor alongside renowned Katrina Kaif but sadly the actor could not avail the offer due to the alleged ban.

Aditya Roy Kapur then essayed the role of the hero in Fitoor.