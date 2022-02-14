Muneeb Butt amps up the style game in blue tux: See

Actor Muneeb Butt who has an eye for trendy fashion flaunts his suave manner in a blue tux which exudes both strength and masculinity in recent photoshoot.



The Baandi actor has an unrivaled sense of fashion and looked dapper in a midnight blue upping his style quotient.





He wore this smart suit to showcase flair and elegance.

Muneeb has carved a name in the industry with his remarkable acting prowess and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to displaying grace.

His infectious smile has conquered millions of hearts and many are in love with his quirky choice of attire.

Muneeb is married to famed actress Aiman Khan and both are gradually making a name in the fashion world as well.