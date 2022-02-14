Feroze Khan, wifey Syeda Alizey blessed with baby girl

Feroze Khan who tied the knot with Syeda Alizey in 2018 welcomed a second child into this world as they confirmed the happy news.



After the birth of a son Sultan Feroze in 2019 the heartthrob has now been given a beautiful daughter with the will of God.

Turning to Instagram, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat star announced to millions of fans, “Alhamdulillah, It’s a baby girl!”

Feroze named his newly born daughter ‘Fatima Khan’ and could not stop gushing over the little one.

No one had the slightest clue that Feroze’s wife was pregnant which means that they prefer to keep details about their personal life hidden.

The news has taken the gram by storm and left many surprised.