Falak Shabbir brings a smile on wifey Sarah Khan's face this Valentine's: See

Singer Falak Shabbir rang in the Valentine’s day with his beloved wife Sarah Khan in the most romantic way possible, lighting up her day.

Singing away Khoobsurat Hai Wo for Sarah, he treated her with a bouquet of red roses filling the air with love.

The song made the Raqs-e-Bismil star happy as the lyrics proved his love for her.

Sarah kissed her husband’s hand and thanked him for the undivided attention he pleased her with.

The most loved couple have been the center of gossip since the day they got hitched.

The adorable video quickly went viral on social media and fans could not keep calm over all the love being showered upon Sarah.

Falak misses no opportunity to make his wife feel special.








