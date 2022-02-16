Falak Shabbir loved THIS particular quality in Sarah Khan

Singer Falak Shabbir in a candid chat heaps praises on wife Sarah Khan and talks about one quality of the latter which made him fall for her.

The lovebirds always manage to bring out the best in each other and have remained as the center of attention since the start of their marriage.

In an appearance at Good Morning Pakistan, the Saajna singer said, “No doubt, Sarah is one of the most gorgeous and finest actresses of Pakistan but the thing which I loved the most about Sarah was her attitude towards her parents.”

“The way she was treating her father, in such a polite and beautiful way, attracted me. Her way of communicating with others in such a sweet way attracted me the most” added Falak.

Sarah’s nature and her sweet demeanor made Falak figure out that she is the one for her and will give the same respect to his family.

To note, the duo have been living a blissful married life and never fail to show off the epic bond they share.