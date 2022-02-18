Ayeza Khan expresses love to hubby Danish Taimoor on his birthday: See

Ayeza Khan expresses love to husband Danish Taimoor on his birthday: See

Starlet Ayeza Khan wished a very happy birthday to her beloved husband Danish Taimoor in the most adorable way.

The most loved couple of the Pakistani showbiz industry often treat fans to their routine activities and personal lives.

This time as well the lovers did not shy away from flaunting their bond.

Sharing a click on IG, the Mere Pas Tum Ho actress wrote, 'Happy birthday Husband @danishtaimoor16#16february #loveisintheair.'





Not detailing insights into the celebration, Danish was all smiles over the all the attention pouring in.

Fans showered him with praise