Aiman Khan's daughter Amal learns to pray, video goes viral

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt’s little munchkin Amal Muneeb is quite a thing at this young age and netizens are impressed with her as her video offering prayers has taken social media by storm.

Amal is the only child in the family and all the Khan siblings love her and often share insights into her adorable side.

Minal Khan, aunt of Amal took to Instagram and shared a beautiful clip of her brother teaching Amal namaz who copies her uncle's every step with concentration.





Wrapped up in a white dupatta as a covering and clad in an orange desi attire the cutie looked gorgeous.

The public are in awe of the bond between Amal and her maternal uncles.