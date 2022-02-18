Here's Why Sadia Khan refused to work on a big project in India

Pakistan’s showbiz star Sadia Khan talked about rejecting a huge Bollywood offer because of Emraan Hashmi as her video from a candid chat goes viral.

The stunning diva refused to work in India as her morals did not allow her to go all bold in public.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 1 actress in an interview with Jashn E Cricket was asked, “You Were offered a role alongside Emraan Hashmi, we have heard that you refused it because of him, is that true?”





Addressing the question, Sadia said, “Yes, I refused because of him. He does shoot a lot of bold scenes.”

The diva received all the bashing over criticizing Emraan as his lovers could not take the hate against him.

According to netizens, Sadia’s answer was rude, targeting Hashmi’s professional life.