Amna Ilyas sizzles in all black in photoshoot: Pics

Stunning model Amna Ilyas turns up the heat in a bossy portrait and her admirers could not stop but stare at her beauty.

The diva well-known for her bold appearances in photoshoots has once again amped up her style game but this time in black.

Turning to Instagram, the Baaji actress uploaded a picture wearing a black crop top and matching black pants.

She did not leave the accessories department empty and opted for a golden necklace and ear studs.

For makeup, Amna gave herself a smokey eye look and nude lips and her hair were left open in a volumized blow dry as she posed for the camera like a true diva.

Captioning the classic click, Ilyas wrote, “Not fragile like a flower. Fragile like a bomb!!!”





She truly oozed hotness as she posed away in various angles.

Her post received around 5000 likes.