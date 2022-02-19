Anushka Sharma lauds spirits of a young man for saving humanity

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma heaped praises upon a Delhi man for his unconditional love towards an injured stray dog , despite being dubbed ‘mad’ for being nice to it on social media.

Anushka among many others is one of those who loves animals and cannot see them in pain.

On Saturday morning, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress shared a heartwarming video of the man taking care of a dog.

Impressed by the golden heart, Sharma wrote, "Pagal toh woh hain jo insaniyat nahi samjhein.”

The young man urged the public to love the creatures no matter what it takes.



Anushka has always stood up for the rights of animals and strays and many times advocated for harsher punishments to those who commit atrocities on the poor souls.