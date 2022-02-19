Take a look at Sarwat Gilani's breathtaking photoshoot in red

Sarwat Gilani who does not warrant an introduction robbed hearts with her grace and left fans in awe of her beauty.



The star shined bright in an all red outfit making jaws drop with her ravishing appearance.

The Churails starlet looked no less than a princess in a red-embellished outfit that featured a see-through belly, a matching dupatta and a handbag.

Taking to Instagram, the sought after actress shared breathtaking clips and snaps exuding regality.









In terms of accessories, the diva opted for a large pair of earrings completing her look with high heels.

Gilani nailed her look as she was all charged up for her photoshoot.