Zaid Ali serves as an example of one happy family this Jummah: See

One of the most renowned vloggers Zaid Ali has left fans stunned as he gave insights into his adorable family.

Zaid loves his wife Yumnah and his newly born son Izyan and cannot stop gushing over them.

Turning to the photo-blogging site, Zaid uploaded a breathtaking click where he twinned with his wife in black as this Friday.

Holding the baby boy in their arms the couple were all smiles into the camera and wrote, “Jummah Mubarak.”





What caught the attention of the public was baby Izyan sporting a prayer cap at such a cute age leaving the internet in frenzy.