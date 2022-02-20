Ghani Ali, husband Umair ring in one year of togetherness: See post

Ghani Ali, husband ring in 1 year of togetherness: See

Actress Ghana Ali celebrated her first wedding anniversary with beloved husband Umair Gulzar and shared insights from their adorable family bash.



The couple now and again have proved their love for each other and cannot stop drooling over each other’s presence.

It was a simple celebration with just some PDA-filled romance at home.

Taking to Instagram, the Sangdil actress uploaded a sweet video while cutting their anniversary cake and wrote, “Happy Anniversary, honey! Thank you for standing by my side when times get hard thank you for bearing all that pain and still laughed when I knew u didn’t even wanted to smile…”





In response to Ghana’s beautiful note, her husband stated, “Happy anniversary to my world’s beautiful wife. You were always there when I was seeing people’s weirdest faces and you stood by me. Thank you for standing with me.”

Many people from the industry came forward to extend good wishes to the couple.