Feroze Khan to launch own clothing brand?

Showbiz sensation Feroze Khan who is digging into new avenues apart from his profession, might create his own fashion line.

He will be using his celebrity status to establish a brand.

Time and again the Khaani actor has expressed his wish to solely own something.

It seems that Khan's dreams are now coming to fulfilment.

According to the Khuda Aur Mohabbat starlet the public is more interested in fashion and dressing up so working towards the creation of a clothing line would be the best and safer option.

Sharing a stunning pic of himself in black, Khan penned, “BRAND OF THE DREAM! #FAITH3″







His latest post has created frenzy among fans who are looking forward to Khan's new endeavors.

He urged his followers to have faith in his desires.