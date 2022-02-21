Aiman Khan, sister Minal look dreamy in 'Feel the Spring' collection: See

Celebrity sisters, Aiman and Minal Khan look vibrant in the latest collection created by A&M closet to welcome the spring season with a touch of style and elegance.

The twins had launched their own clothing line A&M with the aim to to develop a magnificent wardrobe for females introducing something new to the world of fashion.

Both pose away in the brand’s floral outfits.

“Feel the Spring '' collection features the Ishq Tamasha actress in a peach floral one-print attire and a matching organza dupatta made the dress even more appealing.





Accessorizing her look with a hand-clutch bag, pump heel and traditional jewelry added more class.





On the other hand, the Jalan actress flaunted her grace in a blue floral dress.





Black heels and big hoops enhanced her look and she smiled away showing off her love for the camera.