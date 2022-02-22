Aiman Khan reaches a milestone on social media

Star Aiman Khan is over the moon as she celebrated 10 million followers on Instagram.

The most adored celebrity has now reached heights of success and people have started following her to take a peek into her elegance.

By sharing her 1546 posts which included stunning clicks and videos the diva surely had made a turning point in her life.

The Ishq Tamasha actress uploaded a video in a pretty mustard outfit all smiles and as a caption penned, “Thank You so much everyone for immense love! Celebrating 10 million followers today! Yay love you all.”





Khan’s social media game has been going quite strong as she has ventured into the world of TikTok as well.