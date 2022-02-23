Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat to feature in MS Marvel?

Famed showbiz faces Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat have been reportedly asked to play a substantial role in Ms. Marvel and could not be excited over receiving the great honor.

As per rumours, the duo have been roped in to play Kamala Khan’s great grandparents in the film.

After keeping the news under wraps for a long time, the Humsafar star finally came out with it and confirmed his role in the movie.

In a throwback interview with Film Companion ,Khan talked about playing a part in it, “I can’t deny that or lie about it because they have put out the news themselves.”

Not digging into anything about his character, the Khoobsurat actor did open up about his experience filming Marvel, “It’s a wonderful experience, it was good fun. The cast that I worked with, the people that I worked with, it was good fun, but I am sorry, I cannot say anything more than that at this point in time.”

Apart from Hayat, Saeed and Khan, Pakistani actor Nimra Bucha will also star in the much-awaited show.

On Twitter handle, the Ms Marvel news shared vague details saying, “Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat will be playing Hasan and Aisha, Kamala Khan’s great-grandparents, in a flashback scene in Ms Marvel.

The A-list stars will rock the screens with their performance in the summer of 2022.

Ms. Marvel is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4.