Ahmed Ali Akbar hails Balochi authorities for uplifting educational levels: See

Actor Ahmed Ali Akbar heaped praise upon the Balochistan government for working towards improving the educational standards of schools in the province on social media.

The drama Parizaad played a huge role in bringing about change for a better society.

Following the moral message in the drama the government has vowed to make institutions a good place for learning.

Parizaad has been credited for its strong storyline highlighting the issues and struggles of those coming from rural areas.

Praising the same, Akbar took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of the story saying, "Parizaad brings a change for the betterment. The education department of the Balochistan government is ready to uplift the standard of Urdu medium schools after receiving a humble message from the last episode of the show. Ministry has decided to release the budget to uplift the criteria and standard of Urdu medium primary schools to bring them close to English medium school facilities.”





In another post, the Ehd–e-Wafa actor had also highlighted the steps to end backwardness in the education sectors.

Lauding their efforts, Akbar wrote, "An amazing decision by CM Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo! I hope the Almighty brings success to your initiative and may He bless you. Here's hoping this spreads into other provinces as well. The team of Parizaad is with you. God bless the people of Pakistan!"

Parizaad did create awareness among many and marked a turning point in Ahmed Ali Akbar's career.







