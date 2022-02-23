Saboor Aly walks Istanbul streets in style: Photos

Saboor Aly walks Istanbul streets in style: See

Star Saboor Aly, who is currently on a dreamy honeymoon vacation with husband Ali Ansari in Turkey, was spotted exploring Istanbul post visit to Hagia Sophia mosque.

The Fitrat starlet was all excited as she closely examined the beauty of the city.



She has proved to be a fashion star and for her travels she preferred to keep things simple and comfortable.











Saboor visited many historical places reminiscing upon the great story behind every site.

Posing outside the grand mosque of Istanbul, Hagia Sophia Saboor looked gorgeous decked up in orange.







