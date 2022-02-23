Ushna Shah 'seriously' highlights fallout of promoting cousin marriages on screen

Ushna Shah 'seriously' highlights the fallout of promoting cousin marriages on screen

Showbiz diva Ushna Shah has expressed her concerns over the prevailing focus of ‘ cousin marriages’ in Pakistani shows.

Ushna Shah, who is known for being vocal on the social issues of the country, always spreads awareness with her views.

Taking to twitter, the Bashar Momin actress encouraged the media agencies saying “As artists and creators, we should stop encouraging cousin romances in dramas. Generations of cousin marriages have resulted in countless health issues and birth defects in children, such as Thalassemia and learning disabilities. Let’s take this seriously.”

According to Shah, it's not a sin to marry cousins but there is a high possibility that a child would turn out with defects if such marriages are promoted.

The actor feels rapid content on cousin marriages would only lead trouble in the future.