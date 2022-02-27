Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad to tie the knot soon?

Bollywood’s renowned star Hrithik Roshan is looking to settle for a long-term relationship with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad as things are getting pretty serious between them, per sources.



The alleged couple have been spotted hanging out together from time to time over dinner dates.

Many times, Saba has spent memorable moments lazing away on a Sunday at Hrithik’s residence.

A source informed, "Hrithik is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead. He is planning to get married. However, nothing has been decided yet. The two are extremely happy in this space and are spending a lot of quality time together to know each other even more. Hrithik, who recently attended buddy Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was extremely happy and even desired to have a relationship like this. And it looks like Saba is the one for him.”

“Hrithik doesn’t want to jump the gun and he will gradually take his time to take his relationship to another level, but he definitely has marriage on his mind. Hrithik doesn’t want a media glare on his relationship and wants to keep a low key. Even if the superstar plans to get married it wouldn’t be a grand event but a small ceremony just like Farhan and Shibani,” reports suggest.

The lovers have become a topic of discussion since news about their alleged romance circulated.