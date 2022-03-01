Meherbano says ‘yes’ to her long time lover: Watch

Actress Meher Bano exchanged rings with her longtime beau and producer Shahrukh Kazim Ali in an intimate daytime ceremony on Wednesday.

Videos and clips from their private ceremony went viral in an instant where the duo were spotted celebrating their happiness with loved ones.

An event management page surfaced adorable clicks and the Qatil Haseeno Ke Naam starlet stunned in a gorgeous off-shoulder heavily embellished white embroidered gown.





A striking pearly choker with silver dangling earrings completed her whole bridal look.

The ring exchanging ceremony was the most adorable ever where Kazim dropped to one knee to ask for Bano’s hand for life.

They both made a lovely pair and gazed lovingly at each other as they posed for breathtaking clicks.

Likes of the media fraternity such as Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt among others were in attendance.