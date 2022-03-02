Asim Azhar new song ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ streaming now

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ streaming now

Pakistan’s singing sensation, Asim Azhar, dropped his much-awaited music single Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum from his debut album.

The music video features Saba Qamar and Fahad Mustafa as true lovers. The track revolves around an epic love story where a boy falls in love with a blind girl.

It has been streaming on One Music Network YouTube channel which elicited huge response from his admirers.

The young musician showed enthusiasm on Instagram by sharing a half-minute clip from his new song and wrote, “MY FIRST SINGLE FROM MY DEBUT ALBUM OUT NOWWWWWW!!!!!!!”





Inspired by the actual essence of love, the song has hit deep into hearts.

In less than 24 hours the track received over 60,000 views on the platform.

Take a look:



