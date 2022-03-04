Check out price of Mahira Khan’s branded heels

Superstar Mahira Khan drew immense attention wearing extravagant yet fully embellished branded crystal shoes rather pricey at the official press meet of her debut production Baarwan Khiladi.

The famed diva appeared in style for the event in a black tuxedo matched with a pair of stunning Mach Mach ankle strap heels worth Rupees 2 lac.

Mach Mach is known worldwide for the stunning stock they offer.

Khan could not keep calm as she posed for breathtaking clicks with her co-stars.

An image of her wearing the shoes have gone viral and the netizens showered love on her.

The Humsafar actress had her hair neatly styled in bangs and impressed fans with her natural beauty.