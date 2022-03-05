Here’s Why Aima Baig rejected India’s ‘Bigg Boss 13’

Singer Aima Baig who was approached to compete in India’s reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 talked about how she managed to get rid of the offer.

The show has a very contentious nature which wasn't acceptable for Aima.

An old interview with the diva surfaced where she revealed her take on Bigg Boss 13, “I didn’t want to be a target on the show. Even though it would have been fun for my fans to see me locked inside the Bigg Boss House, I didn’t want that for myself. It was like putting my reputation at stake.”

“I declined the offer because it would affect my relationship” stated the Agay Dekh crooner.

It is not the first time that Pakistani celebrities have been asked to take part in the contentious show.

Sadia Imam, late Qandeel Baloch, Meera and Veena Malik were invited and were afterwards a subject of numerous controversies.

Aima wanted to protect herself from making headlines over such rife controversies.