Yashma Gill becomes victim of street crime in Karachi

Pakistani sensation Yashma Gill who lives in Karachi suffered a major setback as her phone got stolen while helping someone on road.

Yashma witnessed a motorbike accident while driving and stopped to come to the poor man’s aid who was heavily injured.

She took the injured to the hospital and saved his life but while she was out of the car her mobile which she left on the seat was not there.

Later, the Haara Dil actress shared her grief on Instagram in the form of a video and lashed out at the authorities.





She said, "Where are we heading as a society? There should have been compassion instead of crime at that moment.”

The public was disgusted at the way the street crime occurred and pointed out to those who do not show sympathy.

Yashma’s fans felt sorry for her and stood by her in this tough time.