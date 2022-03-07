Mehwish Hayat calls out fans for breaching personal space during interaction

Stylish diva Mehwish Hayat infuriated at fans as she had an extremely unbelievable fan moment while attending a star-studded event.

Mehwish interacted with admirers and many came up to click selfies with her.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star expressed disappointment as some of them made use of her celebrity status, coming close to her and this was not acceptable to Mehwish.

While being snapped, a man put his arm around the actress but her friend held his hand and pushed it away from her back.

Turning to Instagram, the Actor In Law star was concerned over fans attitude on taking liberty of her stature.

Hayat was not aware of the incident but after knowing it she immediately lashed out at the public to respect one’s personal space and not take advantage of an artist.

The incident from the event has been doing rounds online.







