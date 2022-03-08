Sanam Saeed lashes out at Nueplex cinemas for lack of publicity of 'Ishrat Made in China'

Pakistani famed diva Sanam Saeed expressed her disappointment over no set promotional activities for her film Ishrat Made in China at the Nueplex cinemas, Rashid Minhas outlet in Karachi.



According to Sanam, local films required more of a boost as compared to Hollywood superhero blockbusters.

Taking to twitter, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai starlet penned her reservations tagging Jamil Baig’s production house and wrote, “A little disappointed in Nueplex cinemas for not putting up any of our film posters, especially on Rashid Minhas Road. People will always come to see superhero films. They have a long legacy behind them. Pakistani films need cinemas' support. JB Films, please see to it.”

Other movies like Robert Pattinson’s latest one The Batman was being properly displayed for the public to see but for Ishrat Made in China no such proper material was used.

The film was released on March 4 across Pakistan starring Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed in the lead roles and also features famed designer Hassan Sheheryar Yaseen who marked his debut with his role as a main villain in the movie.