Here's Why Mona Lisa became Sara Loren

Starlet Mona Lisa altered her name to Sara Loren once she entered the dark world of Bollywood, as per staunch reports.

To note, a professional consultant made her Sara Loren and she was not comfortable with her new name until Salman Khan called her on stage and honored her identity.

Mona thought she would be ridiculed all her life on being named after a renowned painter.

Salman Khan made her love her new name and she gradually got the knack of it.

She has done many great works in the Hindi cinema and carved a big name.