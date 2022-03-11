Saba Qamar to possibly collaborate across the border?

Pakistani showbiz diva Saba Qamar will be taking her chance in Bollywood once again as she announced it to a media agency over phone.



The star is always up for challenges whether it's her role of Qandeel Baloch in Baaghi or in Cheekh where she fought for her closest friend.

In a chat with PTI, the Digest Writer actress said, “I am honoured to have been nominated for Filmfare’s Best Actress award, alongside Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut, Sridevi, and Alia Bhatt. I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Mr. Irrfan Khan.”

Qamar continued, “I am hoping for the best, I am a positive person and God willing, I will work in Bollywood.”

Praising the content in India, she added, “Like (in India), you are giving life to these characters, you are showing people, educating them. And it is important to do so. We have played enough hero-heroine characters, there is a lot more than just being a good daughter, a good couple in real life, there are challenges that we face and we need to talk about it, discuss it.”

Many celebrities in India are looking forward to join forces with Saba once she makes an entry.