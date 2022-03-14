Azaan Sami Khan's debut album ' Main Tera' out now: Watch

Singer Azaan Sami Khan left fans excited with the release of his much-awaited debut album Main Tera.



The young sensation wowed fans with his soulful track as he follows in the footsteps of his father, Adnan Sami Khan.

Sharing the album cover along with a track list on Instagram, the record title is his way of digging into intimacy rather than just normal music for topping charts.





The In Dinon singer spoke about his work, “I wanted it to be extremely personal. It’s almost biographical in some ways. I delved into the first time I fell in love with somebody, the first crush, the heartbreak, you would basically witness a lot of firsts in this as it’s my very first album.”

The album contains around nine songs shot by Salman Razzaq Khan.

Main Tera successfully streaming on digital platforms.







