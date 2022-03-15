Ayesha Omer becomes 1st Pakistani celebrity to be followed by Esra Bilgic

Pakistani diva Ayesha Omer is thrilled as the popular Turkish stunner Esra Bilgic follows her on Instagram.
Esra Bilgic reached heights of fame through the renowned historical Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul where she essayed the role of a brave Kayi woman.
In a chat at Time Out with Ahsan Khan, the Bulbulay actress said, “I have no idea how and why Esra Bilgic started following me as I personally don’t know her but I would definitely love to know about her, well, there can be a lot of possibilities maybe she liked any of my statements or something that I did but at that time I was the only Pakistani Celebrity whom she followed."
" I am a great fan of Halime Sultan (Esra) and her work" added Ayesha.