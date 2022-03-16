Rangrasiya disassociates itself from Sana Javed for Eid campaign shoot

Sana Javed's recent collaboration with Rangrasiya cancelled

Star Sana Javed’s ugly behavior on sets came in the way of her career as brand Rangrasiya canceled her from collaboration in a public statement.

Sana was the main face for Rangrasiya's campaign but due to recent developments she lost out on her position.

With a notice doing rounds on social media, Rangrasiya came up with some important announcements.

“ We have totally cut off from Sana Javed for an Eid campaign. Her main interaction with Manal Nadeem and crew happened at our Eid campaign’s photoshoot.”

“ The whole incident was disturbing for us. That is the main reason we are disassociating from her and have been shot with another celebrity.”

Numerous makeup artists like Omyr Waqar, Ikram Gohar, Rhyan Thomas, Anila Murtaza , Wajid Khan, Hania Qureshi and many more shared troublesome interactions with the Khaani actress.

Right after reading the statement, the public was happy as it was a much needed step meant to be taken.