Ahad Raza Mir to grace screens with Netflix debut 'Resident Evil'

Ahad Raza Mir bags a role in Netflix's 'Resident Evil' and leaves fans excited

Pakistan’s much adored artist Ahad Raza Mir has bagged a role in Netflix’s live-action remake of Resident Evil.



After Humayun Saeed’s role in The Crown and Nimra Bucha’s appearance in the trailer for Ms. Marvel Mir has also topped the list for Netflix, all set to make his Hollywood debut.

Details of Mir’s character have been kept under wraps for now.

Turning to Instagram, the Yakeen Ka Safar actor shared a poster of the series and penned, “Evil has evolved. Resident Evil spreads to Netflix. July 14.”





The official synopsis of the series reads as follows, “Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus sparked a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights to survive in a world overrun by bloodthirsty infected and insane creatures.”

“In this carnage, Jade is haunted by her New Raccoon City past, her father's connection to the Umbrella Corporation, but most importantly, what happened to her sister, Billie.”

Mir’s announcement caused widespread delight and many from the industry came forward to congratulate him.