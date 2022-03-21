Amna Babar braves Q&A on divorce: See

Amna Babar calls parts ways with husband Zahid Noon

Pakistan’s leading fashion model Amna Babar who tied the knot with Zahid Noon in 2019, called it quits.

Babar and her husband share an adorable daughter Naaz Afreen Noon and are doting parents.

In a Q&A session on Instagram, the supermodel addressed some queries about her personal life which left fans shocked.





She has a huge fan base out of which one follower asked “ Why don’t you post pictures with your husband?”

To this, the best emerging model award winner replied, “ Me and my husband recently got divorced because things didn't work out between us.”

Further adding, “We are co-parenting our daughter since he’s a great father.”

Her recent chat with fans has gone viral.



