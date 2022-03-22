Sajal Aly returns to her maiden name on Instagram, sparks divorce rumours

Sajal Aly fuels divorce rumours with Ahad Raza Mir once again

Actress Sajal Aly who many times shut divorce rumours has shocked her entire fan-base once again after removing Ahad Mir from her last name on Instagram.



The much adored-couple have been sparking split rumours for quite a long time now and Raza Mir’s absence from Saboor Aly’s wedding fuelled the fire.

At first, the Khel Khel Mein actress let everyone know that everything is going well by sharing a cute selfie with hubby but now the tables have turned.

Fans are in an utter state of confusion and shock over the situation.

Earlier in a chat, Aly revealed how Mir had rushed into getting engaged with her as he feared losing her.



