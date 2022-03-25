Here's Why Hareem Farooq went missing from the small screen

Hareem Farooq disappeared from televison





Famed artist Hareem Farooq who has been away from the television screens for a while spilled all on the reasons behind it as she sat for a chat.

The actress appeared in various shows and her last drama aired a few years ago after which she disappeared.

In an interview with Something Haute, the Parchi star said, “ I want to forge my own path rather than start replicating the same success formula that everyone is following.”

“ I want to do diverse roles and the one’s which challenge me,” added Farooq.

Urging her fans not to worry she continued, “ I will soon be on the screens in the drama 22 Qadam alongside Wahaj Ali.”