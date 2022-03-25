Hard-core admirer of Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir dies, social media in frenzy

Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly's die-hard fan has passed away

An ardent fan of Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly apparently passed away following their divorce rumours.

The much-loved celebrity pair have reportedly split up after two years of marriage as the news spreads buzz online.

Sahad, a social media page revealed the heartbreaking news, “My dear friend SARA (fellow sahadian) passed away this morning.”

“Sahad were her only source of survival and happiness, she couldn’t handle what all she heard here today. I will forever live with the guilt as I was never able to convey her messages to sahad.”





The pair’s divorce has been confirmed in a YouTube video by an entertainment newspaper.

None of the party has come forward with any statement regarding the hype.