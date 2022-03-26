Nabila steps up as stylist for celebs at IIFA awards

Nabila to style Indian celebrities with her vast makeup range

The most renowned makeup artist and stylist Nabila will once again be participating in Bollywood’s iconic IIFA awards putting her talents to great use.

Nabila, who is popular for providing amazing makeovers in award shows, will be actively styling Indian celebrities for the star-studded affair.

She has launched her own makeup range which is widely used by stars.

FHM Pakistan has shared a poster with 1.4 million followers announcing the good news.





Her Pakistani artists are all excited and taking pride in her expertise where one fan commented “Talent always deserves.”

The Guru of Pakistani fashion industry has multiple saloons and each day models and big faces come to her place to get fresh looks.