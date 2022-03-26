Mariyam Nafees cries heart out on her Nikkah day: Watch

Mariyam Nafees tears up on her wedding





Pakistani sensation Mariyam Nafees who tied the knot with her man-love Amaan Ahmed got emotional at her wedding as pictures from her big day leaked online.

The starlet exchanged vows at Faisal Mosque, Islamabad, in the presence of her family members and close pals.

Tears rolled down Nafees’s face as she signed the nikkah papers showcasing mixed feelings.

Instagram page of Maha Wajahat Khan official shared insights from the ceremony.

The Fitrat actress opted for a traditional white and gold dress paired with a red dupatta.





Although, she was happy to maritally unite with her beloved and carry on her journey as a wife.







