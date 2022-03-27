Urwa Hocane raises the temperature in all- pink ensemble: See Pics

Urwa Hocane treats fans to breath-taking clips

Pakistan’s media personality Urwa Hocane treats fans to her new photoshoot in a desi attire.

Hocane looked dead fabulous in an all pink traditional outfit crafted with white embroidery and buttons pairing her look with a floral dupatta and hair was styled neatly.

In the accessories department, the Parizaad actress opted for silver earrings and a ring as she flaunted her love for the camera.

Taking to Instagram, Hocane shared the jaw-dropping photos and captioned, “Get your hands on this luxurious ensemble from @elaf.premium FESTIVE CHIKANKARI COLLECTION 2022 !”





Fans were left in awe of her beauty as they flooded the comments section with black hearts.