Ahmed Ali Akbar and Resham to gear up for new project





Renowned film star Resham who is making a comeback in the media spilled all about working with Ahmed Ali Akbar.

She held a meeting with director Shoaib Sultan, Ali Akbar and Amna Ilyas in wake of a new project.

Turning to her official IG page, the Sangam star shared a click with the cast and crew members announcing her return





Details about the new plan have not yet been revealed and fans are wondering whether it will be a drama or movie.