Captivating dance videos from Mariyam Nafees's shendi night goes viral: Watch

Mariyam Nafees relishes in her shendi shenanigans

Gorgeous Pakistani sensation Mariyam Nafees who took her friends to Swat for a destination wedding rejoiced in her star-studded Shendi event last night.

Her very dear friends from the media such as Ahmed Ali Akbar, Hajra Yamin, Osman Khalid Butt, Rushna Khan, Rabab Hashim, Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir joined in her special day and danced their hearts out.

Nafees was a sight to witness as she opted for a red traditional shimmery attire with gold embroidery on it while her husband wore a black sherwani giving groom vibes.

The crowd grooved to a mix of Punjabi, Urdu and English songs where Khalid Butt stole the show with his killer dance moves.









Before kicking off her grand Shendi night, the couple exchanged vows in a small Nikkah ceremony in Islamabad where Nafees teared up.















