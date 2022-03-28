Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir parted ways due to THIS reason: Sources

Sajal Aly caught Ahad Raza Mir cheating on on her with other girls

Reasons behind Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly’s alleged split have been doing rounds on the internet.

The couple sent shockwaves to the industry and followers with their divorce.

It was reported that Aly had legally signed the divorce papers after which she removed Mir’s last name from her Instagram account.

As per multiple reports, it was revealed, “ The real reason behind their divorce was the Yaqeen Ka Safar star’s extramarital affairs.”

“The actress had caught her husband cheating on her with women,” the source said.

Earlier there were speculations that Aly was only allowed to do television shows after marriage but she wanted to movies as well which led to their actual divorce.

However, neither of the party came forward with any views regarding their marital breakdown.

Raza Mir's mother Samra Raza Mir's chat with a fan account has gone viral where she asked followers to pray for them which gave the public hope.







