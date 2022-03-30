Shehroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal expecting first child?

Sadaf kanwal and Shehroz Sabzwari to embrace parenthood

The new hated couple Sadaf Kanwal and Shehroz Sabzwari who had been repeatedly slammed for marrying each other have sparked pregnancy rumours at a recent family event.

Kanwal and Sabzwari were relishing time at a wedding with other celebrity family members.

What caught the attention of the netizens was the Alif starlet who did not join for a dance and sat on the sidelines while her husband stole the show with his killer moves.

As soon as the video from the event went viral fans were speculating that Kanwal might be expecting.

This is the first time that Kanwal has made headlines in a positive way as she was branded homewrecker by fans considering her the reason behind husband’s divorce with first wife Syra Yousuf.