Iqra Aziz recalls her pregnancy journey

Iqra Aziz doing well as a mother





Star Iqra Aziz changed in many ways after giving birth to her son Kabir Hussain and talks about it in a candid chat.

Aziz and her hubby Yasir Hussain welcomed their munchkin in July last year and have been quite busy with their duties.

In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, the Suno Chanda actress said, “ I was not scared when I was expecting Kabir but instead was excited.”

“ Everyone has a different experience regarding pregnancy and mine was not scary at all” continued Aziz.

She concluded, “I went through mom guilt when I started working post Kabir and my mom helped a lot in overcoming emotions.”