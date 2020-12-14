Sanam Jung tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines with daughter Web Desk | December 14, 2020 The 32-year-old star took to her Instagram this Sunday and shared the news with her fans

Pakistan's favorite morning show host and a very tremendous actress, Sanam Jung has contracted the coronavirus with her daughter Alaya.

The 32-year-old star took to her Instagram this Sunday and shared the news with her fans.

“I would like to inform all my well wishers that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote.

The Dil-e-Muztar fame, however, reassured all her fans that she is suffering from no severe symptoms.

“My daughter and I have been in complete isolation and thankfully, Alhamdulillah have no severe symptoms,” she went on to say.

“I would request all of you to take this pandemic seriously. Covid is real, please necessary precautions. Wear a mask and avoid public spaces. Stay indoors and be safe,” she told her followers.

“Remember me and my daughter in your prayers,” she added.

The news came right after Mahira Khan announced her coronavirus diagnosis. The diva also requested fans to stay safe and indoors during the second wave of the novel coronavirus.