Hassan Sheheryar Yasin to venture into acting

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin to take up acting as his career

HSY also known as Hassan Sheheryar Yasin revealed some stark details of his upcoming projects, leaving his huge fan base excited.



The fashion designer known for making the best outfits is now stepping into the world of acting as he has signed multiple shows.

In an interview with Gloss ETC by Malliha Rehman, the star said, “I’ve signed a telefilm for future. I have signed a drama as well for the end of this year and it is a lead role.”

Further adding, he stated, “I can’t reveal much about the project and the leading lady but all I can tell is that it is beautifully written by Faiza Iftikhar. You’ll be surprised when you will get to know about the leading lady because she’s an amazing actress”

HSY hints on working with Faiza Iftikhar and is very-much impressed by her.