Usman Mukhtar, Zunaira Inam celebrate first Nikkah anniversary: See

Usman Mukhtar, Zunaira Inam celebrate first wedding anniversary

Popular actor Usman Mukhtar, who got married to his beautiful friend Zunaira Inam, paid a loving tribute to her on their first anniversary.

The actor could not stop but convey his love to wifey with beautiful words, leaving fans in awe.

Sharing the wedding anniversary news on Instagram, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actor posted a slew of pictures with lady love and wrote, ”Happy one year Nikkah Anniversary Zunu!!!”





“You are the seat belt in the roller coaster of my life, I love you!!!! ”

Many people from the media fraternity came forward to extend their wishes and blessings.