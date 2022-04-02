Iqra Aziz's painful childhood made her 'street smart'

Pakistani sensation Iqra Aziz, who grew up in Karachi, became confident with time in dealing with people after father’s demise.



Aziz hails from a middle class background and spent most of her childhood roaming around the streets of the busy saddar area.

In an interview with a local news outlet, the Suno Chanda actress said, “I grew up going out into the streets in Ramazan and playing on rides because the area is so busy, I have spent my life there, and my mother and grandmother had also lived their whole lives in the area. We lived there for over 30 years. Everyone knew us… I am so thankful that I got to live that life. I know how to be street smart and I know how to deal with people.”

The starlet’s beloved dad passed away when she was just 15 after which she learnt to live life wisely.

Now she is happily married to her forever love Yasir Hussain and even shares a son Kabir Hussain.